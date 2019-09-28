Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $8.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $18.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott set a $16.00 price objective on Concert Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Concert Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Concert Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered Concert Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Concert Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.50.

NASDAQ CNCE opened at $6.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 19.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $17.83. The company has a market capitalization of $250.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.82.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.14. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.44% and a negative net margin of 7,303.34%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Barton Hutt sold 3,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $36,487.09. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,098.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNCE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,129,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,171,000 after buying an additional 59,671 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 63,200.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 149,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 59,800 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M increased its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Knott David M now owns 83,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. 70.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

