Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.95 Million

Brokerages expect that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) will post sales of $17.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.90 million to $19.00 million. Consolidated Water posted sales of $18.82 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full year sales of $69.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $68.20 million to $70.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $69.35 million, with estimates ranging from $66.70 million to $72.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Consolidated Water.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 21.95%. The firm had revenue of $18.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.80 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on CWCO shares. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of Consolidated Water in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

In related news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 14,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $212,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWCO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 552.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 114.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 22.2% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 15,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 15.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 47.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWCO stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.71. The stock had a trading volume of 138,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,376. Consolidated Water has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.61. The firm has a market cap of $253.51 million, a PE ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 12.83 and a quick ratio of 12.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consolidated Water (CWCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.