Constellation Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.37 Million (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 28th. Constellation has a market capitalization of $8.37 million and approximately $454,594.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Constellation has traded 30% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Constellation token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Bilaxy and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00038487 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $443.99 or 0.05451467 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000426 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000201 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000059 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00015855 BTC.

Constellation Token Profile

Constellation (DAG) is a token. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 854,614,003 tokens. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog.

Constellation Token Trading

Constellation can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Kucoin, Bilaxy, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

