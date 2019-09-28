Content Value Network Market Cap Hits $12.01 Million (CVNT)

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 28th. One Content Value Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000276 BTC on major exchanges including UEX, BitForex and BitMax. Over the last week, Content Value Network has traded 27.2% lower against the dollar. Content Value Network has a market capitalization of $12.01 million and $1.51 million worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012270 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00193058 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.22 or 0.01026803 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000711 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000166 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00021267 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00089914 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Content Value Network Token Profile

Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 531,347,835 tokens. The official website for Content Value Network is cvn.io.

Buying and Selling Content Value Network

Content Value Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, BitForex and UEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Value Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Content Value Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

