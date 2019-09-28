Contentos (COS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $905,357.00

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 28th. During the last week, Contentos has traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar. Contentos has a market capitalization of $10.06 million and $905,357.00 worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Contentos token can now be bought for about $0.0161 or 0.00000197 BTC on major exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00038244 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.61 or 0.05401851 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000427 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000201 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000058 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00015810 BTC.

Contentos Token Profile

COS is a token. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 624,781,477 tokens. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io. The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io.

Buying and Selling Contentos

Contentos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

