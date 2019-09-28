Contrasting Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) and Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) and Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Everspin Technologies and Qorvo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everspin Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Qorvo 0 11 11 0 2.50

Everspin Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 128.38%. Qorvo has a consensus price target of $77.14, indicating a potential upside of 5.34%. Given Everspin Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Everspin Technologies is more favorable than Qorvo.

Risk & Volatility

Everspin Technologies has a beta of 2.2, meaning that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qorvo has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Everspin Technologies and Qorvo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everspin Technologies $49.42 million 2.13 -$17.75 million ($1.08) -5.68 Qorvo $3.09 billion 2.79 $133.13 million $5.25 13.95

Qorvo has higher revenue and earnings than Everspin Technologies. Everspin Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qorvo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Everspin Technologies and Qorvo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everspin Technologies -22.86% -41.98% -22.06% Qorvo 6.39% 15.77% 12.02%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.6% of Everspin Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.2% of Qorvo shares are held by institutional investors. 23.5% of Everspin Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Qorvo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Qorvo beats Everspin Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc. manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products to customers in the United States, Japan, China, Germany, Singapore, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and embedded MRAM products, as well as magnetic sensors and aerospace and satellite electronic systems. The company provides its products for applications, including data center, industrial, automotive, transportation, and enterprise storage markets. It serves customers through a direct sales channel and a network of representatives and distributors. Everspin Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc. provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers. This segment supplies its solutions for use in mobile devices, including smartphones, notebook computers, wearables, tablets, and cellular-based applications for the Internet of Things (IoT). The IDP segment supplies RF solutions for communications and defense applications, such as high performance defense systems comprising radar, electronic warfare and communication systems, Wi-Fi customer premises equipment for home and work, high speed connectivity in long-term evolution and 5G base stations, cloud connectivity via data center communications and telecom transport, and automotive connectivity and other IoT, including smart home solutions. This segment provides gallium arsenide, gallium nitride power amplifiers, LNAs, switches, complementary metal oxide semiconductor system-on-a-chip solutions, premium BAW and SAW filter solutions, and various multichip and hybrid assemblies. The company sells its products directly to customers, as well as through a network of domestic and foreign sales representative firms and distributors to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers. Qorvo, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.

