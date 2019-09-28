Contrasting Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) and Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT)

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) and Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.7% of Qutoutiao shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Pintec Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Pintec Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Qutoutiao and Pintec Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qutoutiao 0 2 2 0 2.50 Pintec Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Qutoutiao presently has a consensus target price of $12.25, suggesting a potential upside of 236.54%. Given Qutoutiao’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Qutoutiao is more favorable than Pintec Technology.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Qutoutiao and Pintec Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qutoutiao $43.70 million 23.60 -$282.54 million ($2.10) -1.73 Pintec Technology $153.10 million 0.32 $310,000.00 N/A N/A

Pintec Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Qutoutiao.

Profitability

This table compares Qutoutiao and Pintec Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qutoutiao -55.72% -225.76% -97.72% Pintec Technology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Pintec Technology beats Qutoutiao on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qutoutiao

Qutoutiao Inc. operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and short videos from professional media and freelancers and presents customized feeds to users; and Quduopai, a mobile application that allows users to create, upload, and view videos. It also provides Midu Novels, a mobile literature application that offers users free literature supported by advertising. The company was formerly known as Qtech Ltd. and changed its name to Qutoutiao Inc. in July 2018. Qutoutiao Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Pintec Technology

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its open platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users. Its technology platform include a lending solution for borrowers to originate loans; a lending solution for borrowers who want to finance online purchases; and a wealth management solution for asset management companies and insurance companies to facilitate the sales of products. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited has a strategic cooperation agreement with China National Investment & Guaranty Corporation to develop digital lending technologies in China; a strategic partnership with Best Wonder Co. Ltd. to develop digital lending solutions to support small and micro-sized enterprises; and a partnership with China UnionPay Merchant Services Co., Ltd. to develop customized digital lending solutions to serve small and micro-sized enterprises. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

