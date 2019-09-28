Contrasting Sun Hydraulics (NASDAQ:SNHY) & Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Sun Hydraulics (NASDAQ:SNHY) and Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Dividends

Sun Hydraulics pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share. Helios Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Sun Hydraulics pays out 15.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Helios Technologies pays out 15.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.6% of Sun Hydraulics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.5% of Helios Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Sun Hydraulics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Helios Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Sun Hydraulics has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Helios Technologies has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sun Hydraulics and Helios Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sun Hydraulics 9.19% 12.57% 6.46% Helios Technologies 10.91% 13.56% 7.03%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sun Hydraulics and Helios Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sun Hydraulics $508.05 million 0.00 $46.73 million $2.30 N/A Helios Technologies $508.05 million 2.56 $46.73 million $2.30 17.65

Sun Hydraulics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Helios Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Sun Hydraulics and Helios Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sun Hydraulics 0 3 2 0 2.40 Helios Technologies 0 2 0 0 2.00

Sun Hydraulics currently has a consensus price target of $46.50, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Helios Technologies has a consensus price target of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.91%. Given Sun Hydraulics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sun Hydraulics is more favorable than Helios Technologies.

Summary

Sun Hydraulics beats Helios Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sun Hydraulics

Sun Hydraulics Corp. engages in the development and manufacture of soolutions for both the hydraulics and electronics markets. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments. The Hydraulics segment provides screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, manifolds, and integrated fluid power packages and subsystems used in hydraulic systems. The Electronics segment provides electronic control, display, and instrumentation solutions for recreational and off-highway vehicles and stationary and power generation equipment. The company was founded by Robert E. Koski and John Allen in 1970 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling. The Electronics segment designs and manufactures electronic control, display, and instrumentation solutions for recreational and off-highway vehicles, as well as stationary and power generation equipment; and electronic controller products. The company sells its hydraulic products primarily through value-add distributors, as well as directly to original equipment manufacturer customers; and electronic products to original equipment manufacturer customers. It provides its products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Sun Hydraulics Corporation. Helios Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Sarasota, Florida.

