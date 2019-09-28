Contrasting X Financial (NYSE:XYF) and Security National Financial (NYSE:SNFCA)

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) and X Financial (NYSE:XYF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Security National Financial and X Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Security National Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A X Financial 0 2 0 0 2.00

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Security National Financial and X Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Security National Financial $279.62 million 0.31 $21.69 million N/A N/A X Financial $514.96 million 0.80 $128.44 million N/A N/A

X Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Security National Financial.

Dividends

X Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Security National Financial does not pay a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.4% of Security National Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of X Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 19.1% of Security National Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Security National Financial and X Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Security National Financial 2.68% 3.99% 0.65% X Financial 29.18% 26.58% 17.87%

Summary

X Financial beats Security National Financial on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Security National Financial

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company operates through three segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgages. The Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies. This segment also cedes and assumes various risks with various authorized unaffiliated reinsurers pursuant to reinsurance treaties. The Cemetery and Mortuary segment operates eight mortuaries and five cemeteries in the state of Utah; and one cemetery in the state of California. This segment also markets plots, interment vaults, mausoleum crypts, markers, caskets, flowers, and other death care related products; and provides professional services of funeral directors, opening and closing of graves, use of chapels and viewing rooms, and use of automobiles and clothing. The Mortgage segment originates and underwrites residential and commercial loans for new construction, existing homes, and real estate projects primarily in Florida, Nevada, Texas, and Utah. It offers residential mortgage lending services to real estate brokers and independent mortgage loan originators. Security National Financial Corporation was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About X Financial

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of products connecting borrowers and investors through a proprietary Internet platform. It provides loan products, which include Xiaoying card loan and Xiaoying preferred loan; and investment opportunities through wealth management platform, Xiaoying wealth management with insurance protection. X Financial was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

