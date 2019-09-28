CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the August 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 427,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CPLG traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.13. The stock had a trading volume of 199,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,756. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.95. CorePoint Lodging has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $19.63.

Get CorePoint Lodging alerts:

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.19 million. CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 6.95% and a negative net margin of 28.49%. As a group, analysts forecast that CorePoint Lodging will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. CorePoint Lodging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.83%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPLG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 30.7% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 2.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in CorePoint Lodging in the second quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 82.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 139.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for CorePoint Lodging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorePoint Lodging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.