Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the August 15th total of 3,330,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of CUZ traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,297,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,442. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Cousins Properties has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $40.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $134.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.56 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cousins Properties will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.03%.

CUZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

