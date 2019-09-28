Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 293,500 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the August 15th total of 229,700 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 144,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

CVTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on Covenant Transportation Group in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Covenant Transportation Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Covenant Transportation Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Covenant Transportation Group by 1,098.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Covenant Transportation Group by 257.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Covenant Transportation Group during the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Covenant Transportation Group during the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Covenant Transportation Group by 25.0% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVTI traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $16.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,447. Covenant Transportation Group has a 12 month low of $13.27 and a 12 month high of $30.18. The company has a market capitalization of $314.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Covenant Transportation Group had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $219.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.05 million. Equities analysts expect that Covenant Transportation Group will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Covenant Transportation Group Company Profile

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

