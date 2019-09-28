COZ (COZ) Market Capitalization Tops $652.80 Million

COZ (CURRENCY:COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One COZ token can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, IDAX and CoinZest. COZ has a total market cap of $652.80 million and $5,760.00 worth of COZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, COZ has traded 31.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012307 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00193306 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.04 or 0.01028045 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00020617 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00089881 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00022410 BTC.

COZ Profile

COZ’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for COZ is www.coinzest.co.kr.

COZ Token Trading

COZ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, CoinZest and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

