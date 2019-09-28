Cranswick (LON:CWK) Given Hold Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Cranswick (LON:CWK) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

CWK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Numis Securities reiterated an add rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,050 ($39.85) price target on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Friday, September 6th. HSBC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital increased their price target on shares of Cranswick from GBX 3,100 ($40.51) to GBX 3,300 ($43.12) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cranswick presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,966 ($38.76).

Get Cranswick alerts:

Cranswick stock traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 2,940 ($38.42). 53,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.72. Cranswick has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,340 ($30.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,500 ($45.73). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,768.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,708.94.

Cranswick Company Profile

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, handmade pastries, and British charcuteries.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Cranswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cranswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.