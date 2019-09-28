Credits (CS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.09 Million

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. Credits has a total market cap of $15.30 million and $2.09 million worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Credits has traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Credits token can currently be purchased for about $0.0912 or 0.00001117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, IDEX, Mercatox and CoinBene.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00034537 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002065 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000105 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 87.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Credits Token Profile

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,802,824 tokens. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en. The official message board for Credits is medium.com/@credits.

Buying and Selling Credits

Credits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Gate.io, COSS, LBank, WazirX, Tidex, Mercatox, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

