Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Receives $58.30 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRSP shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Crispr Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crispr Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

In other Crispr Therapeutics news, President Rodger Novak sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 848,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,400,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lawrence Otto Klein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $1,000,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,581.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 553.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in Crispr Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Crispr Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Crispr Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.36. 670,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,842. Crispr Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.96 and a current ratio of 13.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.11 and a 200 day moving average of $43.15.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.84). Crispr Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 15,136.56% and a negative return on equity of 51.49%. The business had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. Crispr Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crispr Therapeutics will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

