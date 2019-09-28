CrowdWiz (WIZ) Reaches Market Cap of $24,254.00

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. CrowdWiz has a market capitalization of $24,254.00 and approximately $41.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CrowdWiz has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar. One CrowdWiz token can currently be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CrowdWiz alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007422 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00009902 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000322 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000058 BTC.

CrowdWiz Profile

WIZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 5,639,008 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,344,283 tokens. CrowdWiz’s official website is crowdwiz.io. The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CrowdWiz is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io. CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CrowdWiz

CrowdWiz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrowdWiz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CrowdWiz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CrowdWiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CrowdWiz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.