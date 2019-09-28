CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the August 15th total of 109,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 75,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 15,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $1,033,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,087,339.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,249,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,608,000 after acquiring an additional 26,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,068,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,850,000 after acquiring an additional 44,222 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 4.0% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 858,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,503,000 after acquiring an additional 33,005 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 751,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,780,000 after acquiring an additional 10,450 shares during the period. 74.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSWI traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.21. 38,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,195. CSW Industrials has a 1-year low of $41.50 and a 1-year high of $75.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.77.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

