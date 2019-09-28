Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 372,800 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the August 15th total of 441,200 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of Cumulus Media stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.33. 186,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,912. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. Cumulus Media has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $192.60 million and a P/E ratio of 3.41.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.53. Cumulus Media had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $279.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.13 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cumulus Media will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMLS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Cumulus Media in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Cumulus Media from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, B. Riley set a $19.00 price target on Cumulus Media and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cumulus Media presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 255.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $294,000.

Cumulus Media Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cumulus Radio Station Group and Westwood One. It sells broadcasting time on its owned or operated stations to local, regional, and national advertisers; and network advertising. The company offers content through approximately 433 owned-and-operated stations in 88 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels.

