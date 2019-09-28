CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVB Financial in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in CVB Financial by 142.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in CVB Financial by 135.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 11,155 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in CVB Financial in the second quarter worth about $429,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in CVB Financial by 34.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

CVBF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.92. The company had a trading volume of 438,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,928. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.13. CVB Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $19.21 and a fifty-two week high of $23.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 37.43%. The company had revenue of $129.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

In other CVB Financial news, CEO Christopher D. Myers sold 4,600 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $101,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,557 shares in the company, valued at $5,059,436.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVBF shares. ValuEngine upgraded CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub upgraded CVB Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. CVB Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

CVB Financial Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

