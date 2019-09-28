Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or deteriorating. With an unmatched understanding of muscle biology and mechanics of muscle performance, the company is developing small molecule drug candidates engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Cytokinetics’ lead drug candidate is tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of ALS. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the FDA and orphan medicinal product designation by the EMA. Cytokinetics is collaborating with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, for the potential treatment of heart failure, and with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CYTK. Needham & Company LLC set a $16.00 target price on Cytokinetics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities set a $23.00 target price on Cytokinetics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Cytokinetics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 target price on Cytokinetics and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.71.

Cytokinetics stock opened at $11.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.35, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 8.42. Cytokinetics has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $14.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.53 million, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.32 and its 200 day moving average is $10.78.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.06). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 308.73% and a negative return on equity of 575.21%. The business had revenue of $7.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $76,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,840.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $275,625. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 6.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.7% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 8.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

