CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) Shares Sold by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC cut its stake in CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,153,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 6.95% of CytomX Therapeutics worth $35,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 84,072.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 9,248 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTMX traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.70. The stock had a trading volume of 212,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.25. CytomX Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.09). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 158.05% and a negative return on equity of 77.05%. The firm had revenue of $9.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics Inc will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

CTMX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.22.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

