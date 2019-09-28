Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $429.88 Million

Equities analysts expect that Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) will announce $429.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Daseke’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $434.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $424.70 million. Daseke posted sales of $461.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Daseke will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Daseke.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). Daseke had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $450.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DSKE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Daseke presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DSKE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.62. The stock had a trading volume of 169,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,986. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.91. The firm has a market cap of $174.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Daseke has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $8.41.

In other news, COO Christopher R. Easter acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $43,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ena Williams acquired 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $73,920.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,070 in the last 90 days. 29.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Daseke by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Daseke by 447.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 6,979 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daseke in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Daseke by 278.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 10,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daseke in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. 31.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Daseke

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

