DavidsTea (NASDAQ:DTEA) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of DavidsTea (NASDAQ:DTEA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:DTEA opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.41. DavidsTea has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $4.35.

DavidsTea (NASDAQ:DTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 17th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DavidsTea had a negative return on equity of 17.58% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $29.50 million for the quarter.

DavidsTea Company Profile

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a retailer of specialty tea in Canada and the United States. The company offers approximately 135 loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets and tea-related gifts, and accessories; and food, as well as tea beverages, such as hot or iced tea, and tea lattes. It provides loose-leaf tea in white, green, oolong, black, pu'erh, mate, rooibos, and herbal tea categories.

