DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) Short Interest Update

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,530,000 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the August 15th total of 7,250,000 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 820,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DCP shares. ValuEngine lowered DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on DCP Midstream from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on DCP Midstream from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on DCP Midstream from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 price objective on DCP Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.70.

Shares of NYSE DCP traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.06. 487,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,181,317. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 2.12. DCP Midstream has a 12-month low of $23.46 and a 12-month high of $43.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 3.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DCP Midstream will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Fred J. Fowler bought 6,000 shares of DCP Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.72 per share, for a total transaction of $148,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCP. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 47,629.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,656,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $253,643,000 after acquiring an additional 8,638,608 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 5,679,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $187,692,000 after acquiring an additional 826,841 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,386,989 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $157,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,625 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,843,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $83,323,000 after acquiring an additional 94,708 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,196,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,370,000 after acquiring an additional 224,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

