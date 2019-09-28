Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,880,000 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the August 15th total of 6,570,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

In related news, COO John C. May II sold 5,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $888,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,382,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,591,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,456. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.69. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $171.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $52.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.09). Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 27.75%. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DE. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $197.00 price objective (up from $176.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.89.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Recommended Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.