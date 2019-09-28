Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €52.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BNR. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Independent Research set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HSBC set a €50.50 ($58.72) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brenntag has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €52.22 ($60.73).

Get Brenntag alerts:

BNR stock traded up €0.22 ($0.26) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €44.52 ($51.77). The company had a trading volume of 364,101 shares. Brenntag has a 1 year low of €43.06 ($50.07) and a 1 year high of €56.25 ($65.41). The company has a 50 day moving average of €43.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of €44.73.

About Brenntag

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.