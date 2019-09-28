DeviantCoin (DEV) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $161.00

DeviantCoin (CURRENCY:DEV) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. During the last seven days, DeviantCoin has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar. DeviantCoin has a market cap of $65,917.00 and $161.00 worth of DeviantCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeviantCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded 42.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DeviantCoin Profile

DeviantCoin (DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. DeviantCoin’s total supply is 17,263,266 coins and its circulating supply is 15,448,969 coins. DeviantCoin’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeviantCoin is /r/DeviantCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeviantCoin’s official website is deviantcoin.io.

DeviantCoin Coin Trading

DeviantCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeviantCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeviantCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeviantCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

