Digix Gold Token (DGX) Market Cap Hits $4.99 Million

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. Digix Gold Token has a market capitalization of $4.99 million and approximately $108,324.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digix Gold Token token can currently be bought for approximately $47.11 or 0.00579319 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kryptono, Kyber Network and Ethfinex. In the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Digix Gold Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012438 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00191764 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.84 or 0.01030190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000166 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00020484 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00089349 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Token Profile

Digix Gold Token launched on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 112,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,005 tokens. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal. The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Digix Gold Token Token Trading

Digix Gold Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Ethfinex and Kryptono. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digix Gold Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digix Gold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digix Gold Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digix Gold Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.