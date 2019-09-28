Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

NYSE DPLO traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $5.05. The stock had a trading volume of 661,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,329. Diplomat Pharmacy has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $21.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $392.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.51.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Diplomat Pharmacy had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Diplomat Pharmacy’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diplomat Pharmacy will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Diplomat Pharmacy by 390.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,445,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,632,000 after buying an additional 1,150,740 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 15,834 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $710,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Diplomat Pharmacy Company Profile

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company operates through Specialty and PBM (pharmacy benefit management) segment. It provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

