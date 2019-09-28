DogeCash (DOGEC) Market Cap Reaches $186,068.00

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded up 106.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. In the last seven days, DogeCash has traded up 164.9% against the dollar. DogeCash has a total market cap of $186,068.00 and approximately $3,578.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DogeCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00000628 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and STEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.13 or 0.00647996 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00021454 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004175 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000124 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 48.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001862 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About DogeCash

DogeCash is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 4,295,299 coins and its circulating supply is 3,614,880 coins. DogeCash’s official message board is steemit.com/@dogecash. DogeCash’s official website is dogec.io. DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin.

DogeCash Coin Trading

DogeCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DogeCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DogeCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

