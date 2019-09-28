Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.00 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to report $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.05 and the lowest is $1.95. Domino’s Pizza posted earnings of $1.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full-year earnings of $9.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $9.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.30 to $11.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Domino’s Pizza.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.19. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $811.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Argus reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research set a $325.00 target price on Domino’s Pizza and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 375.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 873,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $225,544,000 after purchasing an additional 690,006 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 858,292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $238,845,000 after purchasing an additional 376,248 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 727,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $202,395,000 after purchasing an additional 318,789 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 931,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $259,280,000 after purchasing an additional 300,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 206.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 391,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,833,000 after purchasing an additional 263,278 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DPZ stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $240.46. The stock had a trading volume of 395,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,750. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.72. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $220.90 and a one year high of $302.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 30.88%.

Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

