DomRaider (DRT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.00

DomRaider (CURRENCY:DRT) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Over the last week, DomRaider has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. DomRaider has a total market capitalization of $625,048.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of DomRaider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DomRaider token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC and Bancor Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DomRaider alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012430 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00191932 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.75 or 0.01029144 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000166 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00020462 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00089281 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DomRaider Token Profile

DomRaider’s launch date was August 29th, 2017. DomRaider’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 591,500,000 tokens. DomRaider’s official Twitter account is @domraider and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DomRaider is /r/DomRaider and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DomRaider is token.domraider.com.

DomRaider Token Trading

DomRaider can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, YoBit and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DomRaider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DomRaider should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DomRaider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DomRaider Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DomRaider and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.