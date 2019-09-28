Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Donaldson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.56. Donaldson posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $726.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.32 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price target on Donaldson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Donaldson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

DCI traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $51.67. 302,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,642. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.65 and its 200-day moving average is $49.99. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.41. Donaldson has a twelve month low of $40.27 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Donaldson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Donaldson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 193.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Donaldson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new position in Donaldson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

