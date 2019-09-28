Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) Shares Sold by Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,880 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 29,103 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Douglas Dynamics worth $4,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 36.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,034,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,401,000 after purchasing an additional 276,541 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $7,187,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 19.0% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 751,796 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,621,000 after purchasing an additional 119,980 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 8.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,127,122 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,849,000 after purchasing an additional 84,099 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $2,876,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

In other Douglas Dynamics news, insider James L. Janik sold 42,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,864,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,681,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James L. Janik sold 8,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $378,790.09. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 151,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,675,168.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,308 shares of company stock worth $2,653,810 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PLOW traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.69. 57,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,718. Douglas Dynamics Inc has a 12 month low of $33.54 and a 12 month high of $45.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.66.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics Inc will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.67%.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

