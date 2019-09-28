Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DOVA) Shares Acquired by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DOVA) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,553,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427,209 shares during the quarter. Dova Pharmaceuticals comprises about 1.1% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Dova Pharmaceuticals worth $50,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals by 222.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals by 85.1% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 521,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,359,000 after acquiring an additional 239,972 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,905,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.18% of the company’s stock.

Dova Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$20.19 during mid-day trading on Friday. 598,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a current ratio of 5.64. Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $5.62 and a 12-month high of $22.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.28.

Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 million. Dova Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 101.60% and a negative net margin of 544.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.43.

In other Dova Pharmaceuticals news, insider Lee F. Md Phd Allen sold 1,957 shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $27,769.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 28,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.87 per share, for a total transaction of $445,343.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 183,707 shares of company stock worth $2,985,929 and sold 25,420 shares worth $389,499. Insiders own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia disease. The company's lead product candidate is DOPTELET that is indicated for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adult patients with chronic liver disease scheduled to undergo a procedure.

