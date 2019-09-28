Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the August 15th total of 3,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 352,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.7 days. Approximately 10.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:DRQ traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.71. 316,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,783. Dril-Quip has a 1 year low of $26.62 and a 1 year high of $56.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.49 and a beta of 1.52.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 23.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dril-Quip will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Blake T. Deberry sold 10,000 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $516,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,705,364.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 2.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 5.7% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 5.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Dril-Quip from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Dril-Quip from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.21.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

