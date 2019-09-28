Drive Shack Inc (NYSE:DS) Short Interest Up 13.0% in September

Drive Shack Inc (NYSE:DS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the August 15th total of 2,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 237,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.3 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE DS traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,029,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,855. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.13 million, a PE ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.79. Drive Shack has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $6.62.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $71.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.40 million. Drive Shack had a negative net margin of 15.99% and a negative return on equity of 62.92%. As a group, analysts expect that Drive Shack will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Drive Shack by 95.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Drive Shack in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Drive Shack in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Drive Shack by 9.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 35,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Drive Shack in the second quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Drive Shack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Drive Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

Drive Shack Company Profile

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. Its Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates an entertainment golf venue in Orlando, Florida. This segment also focuses on opening a chain of dining and entertainment golf venues in the United States and internationally, which combine golf, competition, dining, and fun.

