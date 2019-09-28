e-Gulden Achieves Market Cap of $624,876.00 (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 30.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.0366 or 0.00000445 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $624,876.00 and $10.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, e-Gulden has traded down 31.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.00 or 0.00681732 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00012770 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012041 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000722 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,918,893 coins and its circulating supply is 17,096,380 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org.

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

e-Gulden can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

