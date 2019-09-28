E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The E.W. Scripps Company serves audiences and businesses through a growing portfolio of television, print and digital media brands. It also runs an expanding collection of local and national digital journalism and information businesses including online multi-source video news provider Newsy. Scripps also produces television programming, runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and serves as the long-time steward of one of the nation’s longest-running and most successful educational programs, Scripps National Spelling Bee. Scripps is focused on the stories of tomorrow. Scripps is one of the nation’s largest independent TV station owners. Scripps also runs an expanding collection of local and national digital journalism and information businesses, including multi-platform satire and humor brand Cracked, podcast industry leader Midroll Media and over-the-top video news service Newsy. “

SSP has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim restated a neutral rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of E. W. Scripps in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of E. W. Scripps in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. E. W. Scripps presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of SSP opened at $13.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.67 and its 200 day moving average is $16.85. E. W. Scripps has a fifty-two week low of $11.36 and a fifty-two week high of $23.41.

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $337.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th.

In other E. W. Scripps news, major shareholder Corina S. Granado purchased 38,117 shares of E. W. Scripps stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.91 per share, for a total transaction of $453,973.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 448,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,342,456.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSP. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in E. W. Scripps by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in E. W. Scripps during the first quarter valued at $723,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in E. W. Scripps during the first quarter valued at $2,983,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in E. W. Scripps during the second quarter valued at $472,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in E. W. Scripps by 13.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

E. W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

