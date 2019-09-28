Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Stock Position Increased by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 275,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,130 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust comprises approximately 1.3% of White Pine Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $3,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 111,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 20,244 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 1,122.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 391,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 359,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 56,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,628. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $14.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.16.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%.

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

