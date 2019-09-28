eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,410 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 7,059 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $5,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in eBay by 1,128.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,368,581 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $449,059,000 after purchasing an additional 10,443,045 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in eBay by 247.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,685,728 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $461,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,322,388 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in eBay by 89.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,082,085 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $560,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,108,999 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in eBay in the first quarter valued at $79,086,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in eBay by 835.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,109 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $93,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. Benchmark upped their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on eBay from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on eBay from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.15.

In related news, CEO Devin Wenig sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $397,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,324,497.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Murphy purchased 6,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $232,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 242,942 shares of company stock valued at $10,060,557 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $38.37. The company had a trading volume of 7,432,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,345,900. eBay Inc has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.38.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The e-commerce company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. eBay had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.