eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.97-2.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.75-10.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.83 billion.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $38.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.05 and a 200-day moving average of $38.59. The stock has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38. eBay has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The e-commerce company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. eBay had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 36.67%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that eBay will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 24.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group cut shares of eBay from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of eBay from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.15.

In other news, SVP Jae Hyun Lee sold 48,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total value of $2,016,813.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 197,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,268,594.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Devin Wenig sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $398,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,753,621.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,942 shares of company stock valued at $10,060,557 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

