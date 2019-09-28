Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Short Interest Down 10.4% in September

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the August 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 248,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

ECHO traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $22.64. 107,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,142. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.67. Echo Global Logistics has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $31.95. The company has a market cap of $637.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $553.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in Echo Global Logistics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 338,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,065,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its position in Echo Global Logistics by 5.3% in the first quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 21,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Echo Global Logistics by 2.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 50,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Echo Global Logistics by 16.5% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Echo Global Logistics by 265.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. 97.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECHO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Echo Global Logistics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.44.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

