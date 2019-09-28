Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) is Red Cedar Management LP’s 4th Largest Position

Red Cedar Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 235,740 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Echostar makes up about 10.0% of Red Cedar Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Red Cedar Management LP’s holdings in Echostar were worth $10,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SATS. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Echostar by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Echostar in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Echostar in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Echostar in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Echostar by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Echostar alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael T. Dugan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $3,907,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SATS opened at $39.59 on Friday. Echostar Co. has a 1-year low of $27.29 and a 1-year high of $41.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.63 and a 200-day moving average of $41.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 201.55 and a beta of 0.79.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). Echostar had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $537.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Echostar Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Echostar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of Echostar in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Echostar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

About Echostar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SATS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS).

Receive News & Ratings for Echostar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echostar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.