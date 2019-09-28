Effect.AI Market Cap Achieves $888,672.00 (EFX)

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded 48.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 28th. Over the last week, Effect.AI has traded down 53% against the US dollar. Effect.AI has a total market cap of $888,672.00 and approximately $3,226.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Effect.AI token can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, BitMart, Switcheo Network and Bitbns.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012282 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00192969 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.48 or 0.01031446 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000167 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00020705 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00090057 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Effect.AI Token Profile

Effect.AI’s genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 tokens. The official website for Effect.AI is effect.ai. The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix. Effect.AI’s official message board is medium.com/@effectai.

Effect.AI Token Trading

Effect.AI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Bitbns, Switcheo Network and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Effect.AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Effect.AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Effect.AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

