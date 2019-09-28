Egretia Price Tops $0.0019 on Major Exchanges (EGT)

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 28th. One Egretia token can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, CoinEx, Bilaxy and Kucoin. Egretia has a market capitalization of $7.87 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Egretia has traded down 34% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012265 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00193330 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.64 or 0.01031564 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000703 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000166 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00021232 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00089388 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Egretia’s launch date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,275,850 tokens. The official website for Egretia is egretia.io. Egretia’s official message board is blog.egretia.io. The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Egretia can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, OKEx, CoinEx, IDEX, Hotbit and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Egretia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Egretia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

