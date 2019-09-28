Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EIDX. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Eidos Therapeutics to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BTIG Research set a $56.00 target price on Eidos Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eidos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Eidos Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ EIDX traded down $1.06 on Monday, reaching $36.64. The company had a trading volume of 117,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,306. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -19.70 and a beta of -0.99. Eidos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $49.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.43 and a 200-day moving average of $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.89 and a quick ratio of 20.89.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eidos Therapeutics will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eidos Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bridgebio Pharma, Inc. bought 882,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $26,382,354.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Uma Sinha sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $180,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,400,400. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 151.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 32.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eidos Therapeutics

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

