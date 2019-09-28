Einsteinium (EMC2) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $185,660.00

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Over the last week, Einsteinium has traded 25.3% lower against the US dollar. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0435 or 0.00000532 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Poloniex, Bittrex and Cryptopia. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $9.53 million and approximately $185,660.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.58 or 0.00679109 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00012808 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011785 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 218,919,652 coins. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Einsteinium’s official message board is emc2slack.herokuapp.com.

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

Einsteinium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

