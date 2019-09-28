ELA Coin (ELAC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $227,901.00

ELA Coin (CURRENCY:ELAC) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. ELA Coin has a market cap of $2.04 million and $227,901.00 worth of ELA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ELA Coin has traded up 205.5% against the US dollar. One ELA Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0111 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and DigiFinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ELA Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012282 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00192969 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.48 or 0.01031446 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000167 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00020705 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00090057 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ELA Coin Token Profile

ELA Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,238,883 tokens. ELA Coin’s official Twitter account is @elamachain. ELA Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@elamachain. The official website for ELA Coin is www.elamachain.io.

ELA Coin Token Trading

ELA Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELA Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELA Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELA Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELA Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELA Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.